K-State, Tang agree to contract extension

Today, Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor announced that an agreement has been reached with men’s head basketball coach Jerome Tang on a contract extension, which is essentially a new contract extending through the 2029-30 season.

Tang’s prior contract had been a six-year deal set to expire in the spring of 2028, paying $14.1 million ($2.65 million per year). The new deal totals $23.9 million; the base salary begins at $3 million a year and increases by $100,000 per year after year one plus annual $200,000 retention bonuses after each of the first four years.

Interestingly, this means he’ll receive a total of $3.6 million for the 2026-27 season but only $3.5 million in 2027-28, so you can probably figure out the latest point at which further negotiations will take place.

With only two players remaining from the 2021-22 roster when summer began, Tang was able to rebuild the roster so well that a team expected to finish in the Big 12’s cellar managed to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. So it’s not surprising that K-State chose to reward their star coach with an upgraded deal.