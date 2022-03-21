It’s Officially Tang Time

The search for the 24th head men’s basketball coach for Kansas State is officially over.

Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced Monday that Jerome Tang has been selected as the new head man for the Wildcats basketball program, replacing Bruce Weber who resigned earlier this month.

Tang has been an assistant at Baylor for the past 19 seasons, all under Scott Drew, serving the past five seasons as Associate Head Coach. Tang is often cited as the lead recruiter on Baylor’s staff, helping to land multiple blue-chip prospects for the Bears.

The 55-year-old Tang began his coaching career at the high school level, spending 10 years at Heritage Christian Academy before joining Drew at Baylor in 2003. The native of San Fernando, Trinidad, West Indies won four state championships in the 3A level of TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools).

According to the release, Tang agreed to a 6-year contract that will pay him $2.1 million in 2022-23 and will receive a $100,000 base salary increase each year remaining on the contract ($2.2 million in 2023-24, $2.3 million in 2024-25, $2.4 million in 2025-26, $2.5 million in 2026-27 and $2.6 million in 2027-28).