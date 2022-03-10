Kansas State Basketball: Bruce Weber Resigns

After ten years leading the Kansas State Wildcats, Bruce Weber has officially announced his resignation from K-State.

Bruce came to K-State in the spring of 2012 to replace Frank Martin, who had just left to take the head coaching position at South Carolina. Weber brought immediate success to K-State, winning the first men’s basketball conference title to the program since 1977 in his first season in Manhattan.

A rebuild followed, and was nearly derailed with some roster issues during and after his third season. But the 2015 recruiting class brought the trio of Dean Wade, Barry Brown, and Kamau Stokes, a core that would eventually lead K-State to the Elite Eight in 2018, and another Big 12 title in 2019.

The past three season have been rough, with the Cats experiencing one of the worst two-year stretches in program history between the 19-20 and 20-21 seasons. K-State rebounded some this season, but six-straight losses to end this season that pushed the Wildcats out of contention for a postseason berth were effectively the closing bell for Weber’s career at K-State.

Weber leaves K-State with a 184-147 (.556) record in his ten seasons in Manhattan, but just 82-98 (.456) in conference play. He leaves ranking 3rd all-time in program victories, both overall and in conference play. He also did something that six coaches immediately before him were unable to do in Manhattan: win a conference title.

Bruce was also undeniably a good mentor, and past players have come out in recent days to express their gratitude for his guidance. He was also big into giving back without taking credit, often responsible for the food and giveaways to students at games, as well as philanthropic gifts to the community.

According to the release from K-State, the athletic department will honor the terms of his contract, which means, among other things, that Bruce will be paid his buyout of $1million.

At 65, Bruce could decide that retirement after a 24-year D1 head coaching career is the right move for him. But he’s also younger than several other coaches still in action around the country, and could decide that he wants to take one more stab at 500 career victories at a smaller school (he sits at 497 right now). Whatever he decides, he’ll always be welcome in Manhattan.

Thank you, Bruce, for the Big 12 Titles and the win over Kentucky in 2018. Those memories will be forever enshrined in Wildcat lore. Good luck in whatever your future holds.