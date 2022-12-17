Kansas State versus Nebraska in Kansas City

After about a week off so that the guys could focus on final exams, we’re back in action today with a “home” game from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Your Kansas State Wildcats are off to their best start in over a decade, and only partly because much of the schedule has been softer than Charmin. They’re 9-1 overall, and 3-1 against upper-major competition, and that’s not bad.

Today brings the last test before Big 12 begins on Dec. 31st. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are actually not terrible, and even have a win over a Top 25 team in Creighton. They will be a tough-out for the Wildcats, especially because they have something the Cats really don’t — a strong interior presence. For a full preview of the Huskers, be sure and check out Drew’s writeup from yesterday.

Last time out, the Wildcats had seven in double figures, and everyone that was healthy and not redshirtting saw several minutes of action. It was a blowout in every sense, as the Cats beat Incarnate Word 98-50. This game will absolutely not look like that. Expect today’s contest to look more like the games a couple weeks ago against Butler and Wichita State, though preferably with the outcome of the game against the Shockers.

The Wildcats will need to play team basketball and get some timely outside shooting to pull off the victory. The Huskers won’t make that easy. This could go either way, but a win tonight would help give this team some good momentum headed into the heart of the schedule.

This evening’s matchup is scheduled for a 6:02pm CT tip at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Pete Sousa (play-by-play) and Bryndon Manzer (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 375 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!

