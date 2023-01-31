Kansas State Football: 2023 schedule finally released!

Thanks to the addition of four new members to the Big 12 Conference, it’s taken some extra time to get the 2023 footballs schedules worked out.

But it’s finally here, the 2023 schedule has been released, and it’s time to start planning your trips to watch the Defending Big 12 Champion Kansas State Wildcats in their quest to regain their crown.

The Cats open things up at home on September 2nd against the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri, followed the next week by a visit from a Troy squad that should give the Wildcats a very tough early test. The Wildcats head on the road for the first time on September 16th to head down the river(s) to Columbia to face the Tigers.

Then, for the first time in recorded history* (well, at least in a while), K-State opens Big 12 play at HOME, facing off against the Knights of UCF before hitting the bye week (a little too early in the season if you ask me).

The bye week precedes a Friday night affair in Stillwater, and then a trip out to west Texas to face the Red Raiders starts a stretch where the Cats will face five-straight teams from the Lone Star State. Home games against TCU and newcomer Houston follow, then a trip to Austin for what will likely be the last game against the Longhorns for some time. Baylor comes to Manhattan for Veterans Day (which, if they are smart, is also Ft. Riley Day), followed by the trip to Lawrence. The 2023 regular season slate concludes with Iowa State in Manhattan.

2023 Football Schedule