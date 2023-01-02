Deuce Vaughn declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

It’s not a surprise, though his decision had been hotly debated in all quarters with some thinking he would definitely depart and others thinking he had more to gain by staying one more year.

But it is now official: Deuce Vaughn is leaving Manhattan to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Vaughn departs as the second-leading rusher of all time at K-State, with 3,604 yards. He’s third and fifth on K-State’s all-time single season rushing leaderboard, and fourth in career rushing touchdowns with 34. A two-time consensus All-American in the all-purpose slot, Vaughn has probably proven all he can on a college gridiron. Now he’ll have to convince the NFL hivemind that his stature is not an obstacle to NFL success.

It will be interesting to see what, if any, effect this has on other seniors. Connor Beebe suggested the entire offensive line might return “if one guy” did; if he was referring to Vaughn, that may be not-so-good news. K-State fans will also be awaiting the decision of Felix Anudike-Uzomah, although it was widely deemed even less likely that he’d return for another year than Vaughn.