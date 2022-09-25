In the Associated Press college football poll released this afternoon, the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) find themselves on the right side of the cut line. The Cats checked in at 25th, earning 166 points, after their big 41-34 win over Oklahoma last night in Norman.

Right behind K-State, heading up the “also receiving votes” section, is Kansas (4-0, 1-0). The Jayhawks received 125 points, while the Bearcats got 60.

The top five in the poll remained unchanged: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, and Clemson. This despite both Michigan and Clemson looking mortal yesterday, but their positions were saved by K-State themselves. The Sooners, #6 last week, plunged all the way down to 18th. Not counting the teams which fell from the poll entirely (Florida, Texas, and Miami), Oklahoma’s fall was the largest of the week. Also taking a big tumble: Arkansas, falling ten places to #20 after a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M.

The biggest jump belonged to Minnesota, entering the poll at #21 after their fourth straight blowout win. The Gophers had received 48 points last week, the 33rd-most on the board; that represents a 12-point jump. If one only wishes to credit the Gophers with a five-place rise from “unranked” to 21st, then Texas A&M was the week’s big winner, moving up six spots to #17 after beating Arkansas.

Also joining K-State and Minnesota in the poll this week is #23 Florida State.

The Big 12 flag is now being flown by Oklahoma State, ranked ninth; Baylor is at 16, followed by the Sooners, Wildcats, Jayhawks, and Bearcats. Texas Tech, K-State’s opponent next Saturday, picked up 11 votes after knocking Texas completely off everyone’s ballot, while TCU picked up a lone 25th-place vote for one point.

The coaches poll? We no longer acknowledge it. The coaches don’t actually vote most of the time, and when they do they’re too busy, you know, coaching to actually analyze anything. It strikes us that whenever you read a fawning interview about how hard a coach works, they’re always getting right to looking at next week’s opponent on tape right after they get home from Saturday’s game. So when are they able to look at anything?

That’s right. They’re just looking at the scoreboard and nothing else, if even that.