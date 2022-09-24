Kansas State at 6/6 Oklahoma: Open Game Thread

Well last week was one for the fans to forget.

Don’t want the Kansas State Wildcats football team to forget that one, though, but they do need to put it past them. The talent is there for this squad, that’s for sure, but they need all hands on deck, everybody to be on the same page at the same time, and yes, we need some downfield passing.

Last weekend Deuce Vaughn was bottled up enough that his 100-yard rushing streak ended at 9 games. Part of why he was bottled up was that Tulane’s defense was able to load the box and Adrian Martinez was never able to make the Green Wave pay by forcing anything downfield. Martinez has been either unwilling or unable to throw very often more than 10+ yards down the field, and it finally seriously hurt the K-State offense against Tulane. His two best plays on the day came on balls thrown over 10 yards, first the touchdown throw to Kade Warner, and later on a long completion to Malik Knowles.

But even if he’s not going to throw more than 10 yards, we’ve got to see the K-State offense get past only getting 6 yards when they need 8. Because that didn’t help things either.

That will have to change if the Wildcats want to have a legitimate chance against the Oklahoma Sooners today. The Sooners are a talented bunch, and are starting to get things together under first-year head coach Brent Venables. Of course we figured that the defense would be pretty good under the former defensive coordinator, but the offense hasn’t seemed to take much of a step back from the Lincoln Riley era in Norman.

And yes, today we get to see what will happen the first time Venables has to lead a whole team against his Alma Mater. He was wanted by many purple people to replace Bill Snyder back in 2018, but either never received a call or turned down ever offer (depending on which set of rumors you wish to believe). And now he’s back in Norman after spending a bunch of years as an assistant under Bob Stoops.

We’ve got a primetime 7:00pm CT kickoff from Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK being aired on FOX with Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analyst), and Allison Williams (Sidelines) on the call. You should also be able to watch the game live online at FoxSports.com, if you have the correct cable package.

If you don’t have FOX, or can’t access the stream, the game can be heard across the 38-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst), and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 201, and available online at K-Statesports.com. Live stats are also available at k-statesports.com, and Twitter updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

Go Cats!