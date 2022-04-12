Kansas State Football: Branden Jennings Into the Portal

Branden Jennings, a former 4* linebacker and Maryland transfer, will be looking for a new college football home after a storied K-State career that spanned an entire spring practice period.

Breaking: Sources at @247SportsPortal confirm that K-State linebacker Branden Jennings has entered the transfer portal. Former Maryland addition has only been on campus since January. — Ryan Wallace (@GPCwallace) April 11, 2022

2022 Ramifications

Barring injuries, this hurts Kansas State more in 2023 than 2022. Jennings, in theory, would have been the logical replacement for Daniel Green in 2023. In terms of the 2022 team, Nebraska transfer Will Honas was probably going to start over Jennings. The door is now open for Austin Moore, Nick Allen, or Gaven Haselhorst to fill the void (if there was a void) in the 2022 depth chart.

2023 Ramifications

I’m one of the founding members of the Gaven Haselhorst fan club. The redshirt freshman out of Hays, in my humble opinion, was vastly under rated coming out of high school. I don’t trust the vast majority of evaluations from the 2021 recruiting class. Recruiting guys were limited in who they could see, and when they could see them, and a guy playing for Hays wasn’t exactly a top priority. 247 got the best look at him and thought he was a high 3* player and the 2nd best player in Kansas. I still think that’s a bit low in terms of ranking, because Haselhorst evaporates ball carriers and blockers at the point of attack. I think he’ll end up being a 3-year starter for the Wildcats.

If you’re not interested in joining my Hasel-hits like a-horst fan club, I would like to offer you an opportunity to get on the ground floor of an exciting Gavin Myers opportunity. Gavin (aka Michael) Myers is a cold blooded killer on the field. He had one of the weirdest recruiting adventures I’ve seen, but I would have no problem with him claiming this open scholarship. He doesn’t hit quite as hard as Haselhorst (few do) but he’s an excellent athlete and should have a future at linebacker (middle or otherwise) for the Wildcats.

If these two fine Kansas kids don’t do it for you, there is always the transfer portal.

Transfer Portal

It’s tough to pick up depth in transfer portal, because most guys are looking to start, and Green and Honas appear to be ensconced in the starting lineup. If the coaches are so inclined, there will be plenty of linebacker transfers to consider after spring practice and post spring “you don’t have to leave but don’t expect playing time, can I possibly interest you in a spot in the transfer portal” evaluations. Kansas State has picked up some solid post spring transfers under Chris Klieman, including Jordon Brown, Reggie Stubblefield, Briley Moore, and Kade Warner.

The coaching staff will have options, but if I were in charge, I’d save the trouble, hook Gavin Myers up with a scholarship, and call it a day.

Branden Jennings Ramifications

He’s a Florida State legacy (his father Bradley was a 3-year starter for the Noles in the late 90’s early 2000’s) and Branden was committed to the Noles initially before deciding he wanted to play for Michigan, and then deciding he wanted to play for Maryland, and then deciding that he wanted to play for Kansas State. A move back to Florida, either with F.S.U., or more than likely, a directional Florida school would complete the circle. He’s a talented athlete, but seems to have a case of perpetual wanderlust.