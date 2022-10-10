It’s official. Kansas State’s visit to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs on October 22 is set for a 7:00pm CT kickoff.

The network assignment will be determined by the MLB post-season schedule; if FOX has no playoff game to broadcast that night, the game will air on terrestrial FOX, otherwise it will be bumped to FS1.

TCU, currently 5-0 and ranked 13th, takes on #8 Oklahoma State (also 5-0) this weekend. With K-State idle this week, should the Frogs beat the Cowboys the game in Fort Worth will be between the Big 12’s only remaining unbeaten teams in conference play and the winner will be firmly in the driver’s seat for a spot in the Big 12 championship game. If TCU loses to the Pokes, K-State would still have a chance to put themselves in fantastic position with a win, as they play Oklahoma State themselves on the 29th.