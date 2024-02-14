SLATE: Rough last weekend, but can this week be sweet?

MittieCats

The Kansas State women’s basketball squad got back to their winning ways on Saturday in their return to Bramlage after a rough two-game road trip that saw their first two losses in 2024. But it wasn’t exactly a great game for the Cats, who needed a late layup for the go-ahead score, then needed to survive a buzzer-beater from hot-shooting Oklahoma State to eke out a 69-68 victory. K-State (21-3, 9-2) was led by Brylee Glenn, who dropped in 23 points, for her second-highest career point total, after being relatively quiet scoring lately. Serena Sundell chipped in 16, but none more important than her final two points on the go-ahead layup with 28 seconds left.

The Wildcats get back to action tonight with a trip to Iowa State where the Wildcats, who moved up a spot to No. 7 in the latest AP poll, will face a good Cyclones (13-9, 7-5) team that just lost their first conference game in Ames on Saturday at the hands of Oklahoma and will be looking to regain their home court advantage. Tip-off tonight is at 6:30pm CT, and the game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

There might be good news for the Wildcats tonight, as it’s possible that Ayoka Lee could see some action tonight. If not tonight, expect her to return this weekend when the Cats return to the friendly confines of Bramlage Coliseum to face UCF on Saturday night. But despite missing 6 games over the last four-ish weeks, Lee was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team, marking her second time being named to the team, as she also received the honor in 2022 during her last All-American run.

TangCats

While the MittieCats were able to claw back and survive on Saturday, the TangCats weren’t so fortunate Saturday night in Provo. The Wildcats struggled on both ends of the court all night, but used a 16-2 run in the second half to pull within two points with just over a minute to play, but it wasn’t enough as No. 21 BYU (17-6, 5-5) pulled away for a 72-66 victory. The Wildcats (15-9, 5-6) were led in scoring by Arthur Kaluma with 18 points, but Cam Carter was the only other Wildcat in double-figures with 14. Tylor Perry, who had been on a tear scoring over the last few games, was held to just 9 points, but only 5 of those coming from the field, shooting a frigid 11% (1-9) from the 3pt line, and just 18% (2-11) from the floor. As a team, K-State shot 43% from the field, but just 26% percent from deep. The Cats were saved at the line, however, as they went 10-12 as a team.

The Wildcats get their actual off week this week, with no weekday game at all. The Wildcats next contest is this Saturday as K-State will face TCU at 11am in Bramlage.

Baseball

The BatCats season officially starts this weekend with their first game set for this Friday, February 16th against Cal at 7pm CT in Arizona at the MLB Desert Invitational. That game will be aired on MLB Network. Saturday’s 1pm CT contest versus Boston College and Sunday’s 1pm CT contest versus Georgetown will be streamed at MLB.com.

The full broadcast schedule for 2024 has been released, with all home games and all Big 12 games available either on Big 12 Now ESPN+ or a ESPN on-air channel, plus most other games available on either ESPN+ or a network that most people get (nothing stupid like LHN).

Football

After a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game, four Wildcats have been invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. O-linemen Cooper Beebe and KT Leveston, defensive end Khalid Duke, and tight end Ben Sinnott will represent K-State in Indianapolis at the end of February. The four matches last year’s number, when Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Julius Brents, Malik Knowles, and Deuce Vaughn made the trip to Indianapolis. Three of the four ended up being drafted later that April, and K-State will hope the four this year can best that. Cooper Beebe and Ben Sinnott are locks, while KT Leveston and Khalid Duke could earn a spot on some draft boards with continued strong performances.