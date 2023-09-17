Poor execution dooms Cats

Football

So. That happened.

For the detail-oriented among you, Kansas State lost to Missouri 30-27 and is now 2-1 on the season with the Big 12 schedule still ahead. The Tigers somehow managed a miraculous 61-yard field goal in the driving rain to seal the win as the clock wound down and pandemonium ensued. (If you’re aware at all of Mizzou’s particular history with game-ending miracle plays, you know the program is usually on the wrong end of that scoreline, so maybe yesterday’s field goal was just a much-needed correction from the universe).

That’s small consolation for the purple faithful, and I’m not here to tell you how the game went. You can read all the recaps for yourself: ESPN | Wichita Eagle | Columbia Daily Tribune

Instead, here’s an anecdote that might help us all cope a bit better. After graduate school, I worked briefly as a lab scientist and research fellow. On my first day on the job, the lab technician in charge showed me her most prized work possession: a yellowing sign with large cartoonish letters that said “First overreact, then panic.” Why? Because overreaction leads to problems getting fixed right away and keeps panic at bay until the immediate crisis has receded into the background.

This then is the time for overreaction, not panic. Panic would be to bench Will Howard (25/39, 270 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) in favor of the exciting unknown of Avery Johnson. An overreaction, on the other hand, would be to recognize that needed Howard to throw the ball almost 40 times a game is not a recipe for success. Panic would be to limit the rushing attack (just 19 attempts by running backs in this game) because you need to score quickly and often. Overreaction means the coaching staff figures out how to fix the obvious problems on the offensive line, and maybe Christian Duffie’s return is all that is needed. Panic would be to throw the entire defense under the bus because the secondary is susceptible to the big play (and with Luther Burden III, everything is a big play). Overreaction would be to note the run defense is still playing lights out, and some adjustments in the defensive backfield may be all that is really required.

So, with that, remember to breathe. This too shall pass. Let’s save the panic for later.

Onwards.

Cross Country

At the inaugural John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana, the women’s cross country team finished in third place (5K, 70 points), while the men placed eighth (8K, 198 points).

For the women, senior Hannah Stewart was top Wildcat, finishing third in her race. This is her second straight top three finish. On the men’s side, Tommy Hazen had the best finish of the day for the team (28th).

The teams will be back in action on September 29th at the Gans Creek Classic in Missouri.

Golf

The men’s golf team is hosting the Wildcat Invitational at Colbert Hills this weekend. It is the first tournament of the season for the team, which is coming off its most successful season ever and hoping for a repeat performance. Through six holes today, the team is at -4 and in fourth place, while senior Luke O’Neill is low Wildcat so far at -2 through nine holes.

Live results are available HERE.

Rowing

On Saturday, the Kansas State rowers officially began their short fall campaign at the Creighton Fall Duel. The Wildcats had five boats in the Varisty 4+ races battling each other in head races. Kansas State boats A, B, and D finished second, third, and fourth respectively. In the Varsity 8+, the three Kansas State boats finished also had similar finishes.

The rowers will be back on the water in November at the Jayhawk Jamboree.

Volleyball

The VolleyCats lost to Rice in straight sets (25-15, 25-23, 25-21) in the finals of the K-State Invitational. Senior Aliyah Carter had 11 kills to go with six digs and four blocks, while Shalee Myers had seven kills and Izzi Szulczewski had a double-double, going 23 and 12 on assists and digs.

Next up, Kansas State hosts TCU to start the Big 12 season. First serve is scheduled for 6:30 PM on September 21 at Morgan Family Arena.