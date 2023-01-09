sLate: Michael Bishop elected to CFB HOF

Today’s lead story is the election of former Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Michael Bishop to the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame. The announcement says that Bishop, along with 17 other players and four coaches, will be inducted on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

Bishop came to K-State from Blinn Junior College in 1997 to play for his fellow CFB HOF member Bill Snyder. In his two seasons in Manhattan, K-State posted a combined 22-3 record. That .880 winning percentage is the highest of any two-year period in Wildcat history. In 1997, Bishop led K-State to a Fiesta Bowl championship, arguably K-State’s biggest bowl championship to this day. In 1998, he led the Wildcats to a Big 12 North championship and their first Big 12 Championship Game.

He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection, a one-time consensus All-America selection, and set 34 school and 14 Big 12 records. He was named to the K-State Ring of Honor in 2015 and the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.

After his K-State career ended, Bishop was drafted in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He played two seasons in the NFL, one in NFL Europe, and nine in the CFL, mostly with the Toronto Argonauts. He now is the head football coach at Legacy School of Sport Sciences in the Houston, Texas, area and CEO of 4th Quarter Fitness.

MBB honored

After their record-setting road win at Texas and overtime victory at Jerome Tang’s former workplace, K-State men’s basketball climbed into the AP Top 25 for the first time this year, ranked 11th. The Wildcats are one of five Big 12 teams in the top 20.

Markquis Nowell was named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, and Keyontae Johnson was named Newcomer of the Week. It was Nowell’s second Player of the Week award, and Johnson’s third Newcomer of the Week award. Through nine weeks of awards, Nowell and Johnson are the only teammates to sweep a week’s awards.

Additionally, writing for NCAA March Madness, Andy Katz named Nowell as his National Player of the Week. In two games, Nowell tallied 68 points on 31 shots and added 23 assists against only 5 turnovers.