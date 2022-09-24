Sooner Gameday

Football

Kansas State plays its first road game and Big 12 opener against Oklahoma tonight in Norman. Kickoff is set for 7 PM and the game can be seen on FOX. For more details, here’s the How To Watch post.

If you’re at all like me, your enthusiasm for Kansas State has been dampened somewhat after last week’s debacle. But it is definitely time to move on, and what better way to do that than against the Oklahoma Sooners? Right? Yeah, it didn’t sound right in my head either. For one, the Sooners are heavy favorites (-12.5) in this game. For another, the Wildcats are coming off a loss that highlighted the team’s offensive woes, and for the fans at least, posed a giant question about the starting quarterback.

Still, an upset win over Oklahoma would do a lot to right the ship, and it’s not like Chris Klieman and his crew haven’t beaten the Sooners before. But this is a different Kansas State team, and notably, a different Oklahoma team too.

This game is a homecoming of sorts for Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables. As everyone knows, he is a former Wildcat himself, but was more famous for being one of Bill Snyder’s assistants back in the day. He seems to have the Sooners chugging alone like a well-oiled machine, so it will be interesting to see if the Wildcats can derail Oklahoma tonight.

Volleyball

The football team isn’t the only Kansas State squad with a big Big 12-opening contest today. The VolleyCats take on Kansas at Bramlage Coliseum today, in the Sunflower Showdown, Episode 125. First serve is set for 4 PM.

The team went 0-2 at the Rice Invitational, but will look to bounce back against their in-state rivals. Kansas is already 0-1 in Big 12 play after giving up a two-set lead and losing to #1 Texas last week. That loss dropped Kansas out of the AVCA rankings for the first time this season.

The VolleyCats lead the all-time series against Kansas 67-56-1 and are also 30-21 at home against the Jayhawks. Let’s hope that trend continues.

—

Since Kansas State football doesn’t take the field until later tonight, consider this your Open Thread for the rest of today’s college football schedule.

Let’s go, Cats! Pound the dang stone!