It’s almost time for football!

Football

The 2022 football season is almost here. We’re just Keenan Garber days away from Real Live Kansas State Football. The Wildcats kick off their latest campaign at 6 PM tomorrow at Bill Snyder Family Stadium against South Dakota.

If you aren’t already totally hyped for the game, this hype video should do it.

There’s plenty of season preview content from Bring on the Cats and elsewhere. In case you missed it, here are some links:

Cross Country

Tomorrow is also the first day of the 2022 season for the Kansas State runners. The teams will be in Lawrence on Saturday for the Bob Timmons Invitational, with the men competing in a 6K while the women run a 5K. A highlight for the season is the return of former head coach Randy Cole who led the women to a Big 12 Championship in 1998.

Volleyball

On the first day of the UCF Challenge in Orlando, the VolleyCats notched a four-set victory over Syracuse (25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21). Aliyah Carter led the team with 20 kills and four aces. That puts her over the 800 kill mark in her career and she’s now second all-time in 20-kill games.

Next up, Kansas State plays North Florida at 3:30 PM CDT today.