Sunday Slate

Football

Well, that sucked. I don’t want to talk about it, but there’s more HERE.

Onwards.

Cross Country

At the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, both Kansas State teams earned gold. The men (48 points) beat out both Air Force and Kansas while the women (46 points) finished ahead of host Nebraska.

For the women, junior Sydney Burton was the top finisher (5th in the 5K) while senior Stephen Kielhofner was the top Wildcat among the men (7th in the 8K).

This is the first time since 2009 that both teams have finished first at the same meet.

Soccer

Kansas State (4-3-1) beat Colorado State 3-0 on Friday with the three fastest goals in program history. Kyler Goins put the Cats ahead 1-0 in the 17th minutes, and Kansas State then added two goals within seconds of each other in the 20th minute, first with another goal from Goins and then the final score of the night from Bailey Nemechek.

The team is back in action this afternoon with its last non-conference match, this time against South Dakota State in Brookings.

Volleyball

The VolleyCats had a rough time at the Rice Adidas Invitational in Houston. On Friday, Kansas State dropped a five-setter to Rice after taking a two-set lead (25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 18-25, 13-15). That loss was followed by a four-set loss to #25 Creighton (16-25, 22-25, 25-13, 19-25).

This was the team’s final non-conference outing. Big 12 play begins this weekend when the VolleyCats take on Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown. First serve is set for 4 PM on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.