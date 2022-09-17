Tulane Gameday!

Kansas State (2-0) takes on Tulane (2-0) today in Manhattan. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 PM and the game will stream on ESPN+. For more details, here’s the all-important How To Watch post, courtesy of Jon Morse.

Tulane won the previous meeting between the schools way back before college football actually existed at Kansas State (i.e. 1988). I think maybe the Wildcats are due for a bit of revenge here. The line is currently -13.5, and most prognosticators agree that this will be a win for the team in purple.

Tulane is coming off a couple of big wins where the Green Wave scored a combined 94 points, while the defense only gave up 10. That was against not-exactly-stellar competition, but Tulane fans have to be happy about leaving behind the nightmarish 2021 season.

For Tulane head coach Willie Fritz, this game is a bit of a homecoming. A native of Kansas City, he also coached Wildcat greats Michael Bishop and Quincy Morgan at juco powerhouse Blinn, and also has a long-standing relationship with Bill Snyder. This is his first time as the opposing coach at The Bill though (Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle).

Kansas State unveiled a new look for this game, and while this one curmudgeon on the BotC staff hates it, the decision and the new alternate helmets have gotten much love from the fanbase. Given that Tulane is always creative with its uniforms, this could be the most attractive sartorial matchup of the season.

Elsewhere on the college football map, the big game today would have been Oklahoma vs Nebraska if not for the sad state of affairs in Lincoln right now. A 1-2 start to the season forced the Huskers to part ways with Scott Frost and things probably aren’t going to get better there soon. Adrian Martinez and Kade Warner both transferred from Nebraska and have nothing but sympathy for their former teammates.

Let’s go, Cats!