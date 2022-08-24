SLATE: The Wildcats officially wrap up fall camp

Wyatt Thompson

A big congratulations go out to The Voice of the Wildcats, Wyatt Thompson, who has been selected for the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Thompson has been KSAB Kansas Sportscaster of the year six times during his career, which began way back in 1976 when he started as a broadcaster for various high schools, colleges and universities in Kansas, spending time at stations in Great Bend and Abilene. Thompson also served as the play-by-play voice at Fort Hays State from 1985-1989 before moving out to Colorado (the state) and Colorado State (the university), where he served until his departure in 2002 to come to Kansas State.

Congratulations, Wyatt!!

Football

Fall camp is officially over, wrapped up with the final preseason practices on Sunday, and yesterday was the last “camp” press conference of the season with Coach Klieman and the media. Klieman was overall very happy with the growth of his squad during camp, and especially several of the newcomers including QB Adrian Martinez, as well as a handful of true freshman (safety VJ Payne, cb Jacob Parrish, & lb Jake Clifton) that Coach singled out for already competing for the 2-deep.

Speaking of 2-deep, Kellis Robinett took his shot at the depth chart for week 1, and there really aren’t too many surprises there.

As D. Scott Fritchen notes in his camp roundup in today’s Sports Extra, on Sunday the Wildcats named their six team captains for the 2022 season. They are quarterback Adrian Martinez, running back Deuce Vaughn, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, wide receiver Kade Warner, nose guard Eli Huggins and linebacker Daniel Green. Captains were voted upon by their peers.

Basketball

K-State women’s basketball has finally released their full non-conference schedule for 2022-23, and it includes a visit from Iowa on Nov. 17th and a visit from future Big 12 foe Houston on December 4th, as well as the big road match-up versus Wisconsin on Nov. 11th at American Family Field in Milwaukee, and matchups versus Clemson and Arkansas in the Paradise Jam during the Thanksgiving break.