SLATE: Finishing June Strong

Football

Since we last saw you for a Slate, the biggest thing that happened was the commitment of star running back Dylan Edwards. He picked Kansas State over serious offers from Oklahoma and Nebraska (and many others), and it sure is nice to repeat that phrase. Now that he’s officially committed to K-State, the prep standout from Derby, KS has been very active on social media recruiting fellow in-state prep stars to join him as well as other big-name recruits on K-State’s radar.

But commitments for the month of June didn’t end with Edwards. Chris Klieman and the Wildcats had just three commits at the start of the month, but that has now ballooned in the past couple weeks to 9, thanks to two more commits yesterday.

First up is the commitment of 3-star defensive back Kanijal Thomas. The Del City, OK native picked up his offer from K-State this past weekend at the Wildcats last camp of June, and chose to commit just a couple days later after talking it over with his mother. The 5’11” 170lb DB chose the Wildcats over offers from Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and KU (though the first three offers were fairly old, KU was his last “P5” offer until the Cats offered and it didn’t take long for him to pick K-State over KU, so you know he’s got a good head on his shoulders). 247sports has him as the 13th best prospect in the state of Oklahoma, and the 83rd best prospect at safety (though he projects at corner for K-State).

A little later in the day the Cats picked up the 9th commit of the class when Jack Fabris of Bogart, GA announced his commitment to K-State. Fabris, a 6’1” 200lb “athlete” that is currently unrated by any service, was an All-State selection in class AAAA in Georgia as a junior this past season, and will likely earn his time at K-State at either linebacker or safety. Fabris is the son of former Bill Snyder defensive line assistant Jon Fabris, who coached at K-State from 1997-98 and again from 2017-18.

The commits for the week may not be over, as Donovan McIntosh, a 3-star athlete from St. Louis will announce his college choice on Friday (July 1st) and is considered a K-State-lean. Also expect some recruiting fireworks next week (the kind that won’t blow your fingers off), as 3-star running back Joe Jackson from Florida (July 4th) and 4-star QB Avery Johnson (July 5th) will announce their plans to open the week.

The Topeka Capital-Journal has a great feature on the kid from Topeka that has blown up K-State social media with his ability to create stunning graphics — a kid that is now officially employed by K-State while still attending high school at Hayden Catholic HS in Topeka. Dylan Foster went from unknown, to local social media celebrity, to K-State Athletics employee in just a span of a couple years, and despite all that still isn’t sold on going to K-State after high school.

Basketball

Not long after the last Slate, K-State officially announced the signing of Hofstra transfer Abayomi “Baybe” Iyiola (pronounced uh-BYE-uh-mee ee-zhee-OH-luh). Iyiola played this past season at Hofstra, where the 6’10” 215lb center started 25 games for the Pride, leading the team in both field goal percentage (63.2) and rebounding (7.1 rpg). Prior to Hofstra, the big man spent two seasons at Arkansas where he logged no game action after first sitting out a season and then losing a season to injury. Prior to Arkansas, Iyiola was a standout at Stetson, where he was a member of the 2018 Atlantic Sun (ASUN) All-Freshman Team, and started 39 of 63 games played for the Hatters, averaging 10.4 points on 50.1 percent shooting with 6.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game. Iyiola is a “one-and-done” transfer, but should provide some much-needed experience to the new-look K-State roster. He also brings the roster number to 10, so the Cats can actually practice 5-on-5 again.

And Jerome Tang and staff aren’t done adding transfers for 2022-23, and the sent out their “Cat Signal” yesterday on social media, though any potential sources are being tight-lipped on the identity of the transfer. There are still three roster spots remaining, so Tang still has the room to add two more athletes after this transfer officially signs with K-State.

Other

After the success of the Wabash Reserve whiskey, K-State Athletics has again partnered with Boot Hill Distillery for a Wildcat-branded spirit. This time the offering is a vodka appropriately named “EMAW Vodka”. According to the release, EMAW Vodka is

“gluten-free and is 80-proof with an alcohol by volume of 40 percent. On the palate, EMAW Vodka has tastes of roasted sweet corn, black pepper with a creamy mouth-feel and hints of blood orange and vanilla”

Of course, it all tastes the same mixed with orange juice or Pepsi*.

*I prefer Coca-Cola myself, but K-State is a Pepsi school.