SLATE: Recruits, recruits, recruits!

Football

It’s been a big week so far for Kansas State football. We saw the commitment of Andre Davis out of KC to open the week, and then on Tuesday, we saw not one but two commits for the 2023 class, adding the first two non-Kansans to the class that now numbers 6.

First up was under-the-radar athlete Kameron Sallis out of Kennedale, TX. The 6’2 195lb DB doesn’t yet have a rating from any of the recruiting services, but the Wildcat staff spotted him at a high school camp and offered him on his unofficial visit this week, which he quickly accepted. He’s projected as a safety joining commit Wesley Fair in that deep part of the defense.

Later in the day, the Wildcats picked up the commitment of 3-star linebacker Collin Dunn. Dunn, a 6’2 190lb native of Tucsaloosa, AL, chose K-State over offers from Maryland, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia. He was in Manhattan over the weekend, a recently scheduled trip, and proceeded to cancel his scheduled visit to Pitt for this weekend after deciding to commit to K-State.

Highly-coveted in-state recruit Dylan Edwards put on social media yesterday that he will announce his decision at noon today, and K-State is one of the favorites for the 3-star running back’s commitment (as well as for 4-star Maize product Avery Johnson). But Edwards is also choosing between offers from Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Missouri (among many, many others), though the Derby star cancelled a previously planned visit to Columbia for this weekend.

Basketball

The complete schedule is out for the Cayman Island Classic later this November, and Jerome Tang’s squad will open the Classic against Rhode Island on Monday, November 21st. It will be a match-up between programs with new head coaches, as Archie Miller was announced as the Rams new coach back in March after spending a year out of coaching. But he’s got a strong pedigree, with a successful run at Dayton from 2011-17 that led to him taking the job at Indiana, where he coached from 2017-2021. Also on K-State’s side of the bracket is Nevada and Tulane, and even with the complete roster overhaul the Wildcats should be the favorite to advance to the championship game.

Volleyball

K-State star Aliyah Carter got some good news this week, as for the second straight season the outside hitter was named as a unanimous selection onto the All-Big 12 Preseason Team in a vote of the league’s head coaches. Last season she led K-State and was second in the Big 12 with 4.03 kills per set on 431 total kills on the way to collecting her second consecutive All-Big 12 First Team and AVCA Midwest All-Region First Team honors. The Wildcats officially open the 2022 season on Friday, August 26 at the K-State Invitational at Bramlage Coliseum.