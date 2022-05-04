SLATE: Top uncommitted 2022 recruit visiting Kansas State

Jerome Tang is not messing around.

On the heels of the two weekend signings, the Eagle’s Kellis Robinett reports that Link Academy senior Julian Phillips is schedule for an official visit this week. Phillips is a five-star, the 13th rated recruit of this class — and he’s the highest-rated recruit yet to commit. Phillips, a 6’8” small forward, was committed to LSU until the Will Wade disaster, and appears to have narrowed his choices to K-State, Auburn, USC, and Tennessee.

Tang also expanded his staff yesterday, naming former Florida Gulf Coast assistant Kevin Sutton as his new Director of Basketball Strategies. Sutton started his coaching career at his alma mater, James Madison, before stops at Old Dominion, George Washington, Georgetown, Pitt, and Rhode Island. Sutton’s worked under some big names: Lefty Driesell, Jeff Capel, and John Thompson III just to name a few. He’s also spent a lot of time on high school benches, racking up a 489-102 record as a head coach with his most notable job being a 12-year stint heading up the Montverde Academy program in Florida.

The unanswered question: just exactly what the Director of Basketball Strategies does...

Baseball

The BatCats won their second game in a row last night as German Fajardo sat down ten Shockers to hold the line in a 3-1 win over Wichita State at Tointon. K-State (23-21, 4-11) got all three of their runs in the third inning thanks to a pair of doubles by Dylan Phillips and Nick Goodwin. Fajardo (4-1) took care of the rest, going six innings and only allowing one hit and one walk. The Shockers (15-30, 4-11 American) scored off Blake Corsentino in the eighth, but Phillips came in to douse the rally and record his fourth save of the season.

This weekend, the Cats host the Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks are 18-27 on the season, 3-12 in conference play, so there’s a good opportunity to gain some ground.

Other

After a two-year hiatus thanks to COVID, the Catbacker tour lives once again. The grand promenade will begin in Salina on May 17 and conclude in Manhattan on June 6. In between the tour will visit Great Bend, also on the 17th; that’s followed by Hays, Colby, and Scott City on the 18th and Dodge City, Garden City, and Liberal on the 19th. The following weekend will include the three big stops: Kansas City (and Emporia) on May 24, Wichita (and Hutchinson) on the 25th, and Topeka (and Marysville) on the 26th.

Guest on the tour will include Chris Klieman, men’s basketball assistant Ulric Maligi, unspecified members of Jeff Mittie’s staff, and various student-athletes.