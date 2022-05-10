SLATE: Quiet Tuesday

Baseball

After a strong outing helping Kansas State pick up the win over Wichita State as well as finishing off the victory against KU on Saturday, sophomore pitcher German Fajardo picked up the Big 12’s Pitcher of the Week and Co-Newcomer of the Week honors. The transfer from Arizona turned in career highs in both innings (6) and strikeouts (10) in his start against Wichita State last Tuesday and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, as his final line showed just one hit and one walk allowed in earning the 3-1 victory. On Saturday, he pitched 2-2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the save against KU, giving him 8-2/3 total scoreless innings for the week.

Fajardo becomes the second Wildcat to earn Pitcher of the Week this season, and is the 5th and 6th weekly honors by the BatCats this season.

Basketball

Well, Jerome Tang and his staff will have to look for immediate scoring help elsewhere, as highly coveted transfer Antoine Davis chose to return to Detroit Mercy, and his father who is head coach there, instead of picking one of the other schools who had entertained him, including K-State, Maryland, and BYU. The Wildcats still just sit at 7 scholarship players for the 2022-23 season, and as we hit the end of the spring semester and get into the important summer workout period, the K-State staff will need to fill 3-4 more of those spots with some more haste (without being hasty). The biggest remaining need is still at guard, with just Markquis Nowell being expected to be able to play extended minutes next season.