SLATE: Sports betting coming to Kansas?

It’s not very often that we lead the Slate with something having nothing directly to do with your beloved Kansas State Wildcats, but what K-State news there is today is extremely brief while this is kind of a big deal. Thursday, the Kansas House of Representatives passed a bill which would legalize sports betting in a limited fashion within the state. Betting by phone would become legal, and Kansas casinos would be allowed to operate sportsbooks.

The bill must still pass the state Senate, as well as get Governor Laura Kelly’s signature. There are some objections, as well, largely because the state’s cut of the profits are slated to go to a development fund rather than funding what some politicians consider more useful projects.

Feetball

Wajih AlBaroudi of CBS Sports picked up on the video posted by K-State Sports in which long snapper Randen Plattner and holder Jack Blumer wandered around campus in uniform to try and find a kicker. The ensuing tryouts didn’t go so well, but the video is hilarious.

Basketball

Jim Benson of the Pantagraph (Bloomington, Ill.) reports that former Wildcat Luke Kasubke will become an Illinois State Redbird next season. He’s the fourth transfer Illinois State has landed this cycle.

Baseball

The BatCats (21-19, 3-9) head to Norman for a three game set starting at 6:30 tonight against the Oklahoma Sooners (25-14, 7-5). Games two and three are scheduled for 2:00pm Saturday and Sunday.

Track and Field

Day One of the Drake Relays is in the books, and the Wildcats owned the women’s 800m. Kassidy Johnson, Macy Heinz, and Alex Ferguson finished 1-2-3, and Sydney Burton came in fifth. Hadley Splechter finished third in the men’s 1500m. Action continues this morning, and the part of the team that went to Lubbock instead will also get going in the Corky/Crofoot Shootout.

Tennis

The All-Big 12 teams have been announced for women’s tennis, and Maria Linares was named to the second team. Linares went 14-4 this season in singles competition, going 4-2 in conference play.