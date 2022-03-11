SLATE: MittieCats in action today

Basketball

The Kansas State Wildcats are in action this evening, hoping they can pull off an upset in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals and help secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament. No. 7/9 Texas is the 3-seed, and K-State earned the 6th seed with their regular season-ending victory over TCU. The Wildcats have not been able to beat the Longhorns this season, and the Horns pressure defense has been a big part of the Cats struggle. Today’s game from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, MO tips at 7:30pm CST, and can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know what’s happened on the men’s side. Less that 24 hours after the Wildcats season ended with a 73-67 loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament, Bruce Weber announced his resignation as head men’s basketball coach at K-State. The announcement prompted our own Eric Rubottom to take a break from his busy schedule write his thoughts on Bruce.

Baseball

The Wildcats had to postpone their game with Nebraska from Tuesday to Wednesday due to travel issues, but the cold weather didn’t affect the K-State bats, and despite an early 0-1 hole, the Cats bounced back with a 5-run fourth inning and one more in the 6th to push the lead to 6-1 before holding off a late charge to win 6-4. Despite coming home with a 3-7 record, the Cats were able to knock off a solid Huskers squad to take their home opener, and move to 4-7 ahead of this weekend’s series with Central Connecticut.

And this series has already been affected by the cold weather in Manhattan, as the game originally scheduled for Friday has been moved to Sunday to create a double-header, while the start time for Saturday’s game has been moved up from 4pm to 2pm CST to give them some more sunlight to work with. All three games will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Tennis

The RacquetCats are in Oklahoma this weekend for back-to-back games to open conference play. Today, the Cats take on the No. 7 Cowgirls in Stillwater at 5pm CST before heading to Norman to take on the No. 3 Sooners on Sunday at 12pm CDT. It’s a tough slate, so don’t expect the Cats to come home 2-0 in conference play.

Track

The NCAA Indoor Championships are off and running today, and three Wildcats are in competition as fifth-year seniors Tejaswin Shankar (men’s high jump) and Taishia Pryce (women’s long jump), and junior Kassidy Johnson (women’s 800-meter run) will represent the Wildcats in their respective events. There should be live coverage of the events online via ESPN3/WatchESPN, with some possibly available on ESPNU.