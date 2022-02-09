SLATE: One night, two games, one opponent

Basketball

We’ve got two basketball games tonight, both at 7pm CST, and both against Baylor. You’d think somebody smart could’ve figured out how to work the schedules to make this a double-header, but alas, here we are.

The Kansas State women’s basketball team is on the road tonight, taking on the No. 10/12 Baylor Bears at the Ferrell Center in Waco. The MittieCats won the first meeting in Manhattan to begin the new year, and will be looking for another signature win tonight. Tonight’s game will be on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Kansas State men’s basketball team is at home tonight, taking on the No. 10/10 Baylor Bears in Bramlage. The WeberCats would likely rather forget the first meeting even happened, as they lost both some dignity in the blowout, as well as Selton Miguel to injury. Tonight’s game will also be on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

On a non-game-note, Ayoka Lee has been named to the Midseason Team for the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year. This puts her in position for both of the major Player the Year awards, as she is also on a “Late Season candidate” for the Wooden Award.

And that’s really it for today. So, since it’s National Pizza Day I’ll throw out a discussion topic: What is the best kind of pizza, and why is it pepperoni?