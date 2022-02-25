SLATE: Lots of Wildcats in action this weekend

Basketball

Since we last saw you, the MittieCats fell behind early against the No. 11/12 Longhorns on Wednesday night, and then played even the rest of the way en-route to a 62-51 loss, dropping the Cats to 18-9 and 8-7 in Big 12 play. Ayoka Lee was limited to just 10 points and 5 rebounds (not leading the team in either category), and the Wildcat guards outside of Serena Sundell struggled to make plays against Texas’ aggressive defense. They will end competition in February with a 4pm CST game at Oklahoma on Saturday, and the No. 20/19 Sooners will be looking for a little revenge after giving up 61 points to Ayoka Lee in their last meeting. That game will be on Bally Sports Oklahoma, so you may have issues trying to watch.

But these Cats are still excelling in the classroom, as six student-athletes found their names on the Academic All-Big 12 Teams, with five on the first team and one of the second. Ayoka Lee and Laura Mackie each earned their third career First Team honors.

No preview up for the WeberCats game at home against Iowa State on Saturday. But you can watch that 1pm CST game on ESPNU, or streaming at WatchESPN (or you could try to make it to the game).

Baseball

Kansas State is back on the road, and the BatCats are looking to shake of their rocky start as they gear up for a seven-game swing through California over the next 10 days. That starts today, as the the Wildcats match up with CSU Bakersfield for a three-game series at Hardt Field. Just like last week, Blake Adams takes the bump tonight, for an 8pm CST start that will be available on ESPN+ (all three games at Bakersfield will be on the streaming service). Connor McCullough follows with the Saturday start (also at 8pm CST), and Christian Ruebeck gets the nod for the series finale on Sunday at 3pm CST.

Tennis

The Wildcats tennis squad is headed to the northwest, as they take on No. 28 Washington in Seattle today, beginning at 6pm CST. K-State (4-2) is on week two of a three-week road stretch (though next week is just up in Lincoln) after opening 2022 with a long slate of home matches. The Cats are 0-2 all time against the Huskies, with the last meeting just two years ago, when UW won 4-1.

Track

Today marks the start of the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championships, in Ames this year. K-State is in a good place for several individual titles, but maybe lacks the depth to compete for a team title, with Coach Rovelto looking for just a top-half finish this season. Competition begins today at 10am CST with the 60-meter hurdles of the women’s pentathlon. On Saturday, the day will start at 11am CST with the 60-meter hurdles of the men’s heptathlon. You can watch both days of competition on ESPN+ (Day One) (Day Two).