SLATE: What else is new?

Basketball

Kansas State put up one of it’s best offensive efforts of the season, and managed to knock in 83 points in Allen Fieldhouse. Unfortunately, the Wildcats also played next-to-no defense much of the night, and gave up 102 points (and really, it could have been far worse) to the No. 5/5 Jayhawks, who shot an incredible 62.5% from three-point range and 64% from the field. Though the Wildcats didn’t get down early, and kept things close for a while before KU managed their first run to create double-digit separation. But eventually the blazing-hot shooting birds pushed the lead to 25 before taking their foot somewhat off the gas. The 102 points was second-most in the series, falling just one point short of their own record set back in late February 2002. Despite a couple of early terribly missed three-point attempts, Markquis Nowell had a great night with 20 points and 8 assists, though he did commit five turnovers. Overall, five Wildcats scored in double-figures, which is going to be enough to win most games, but allowed nearly six Jayhawks to eclipse that mark and three KU players combined for 60 points. The loss drops K-State to 14-13 and 6-9 in Big 12 play.

Next up, the Wildcats return home to face Iowa State on Saturday, with a 1pm CST tip that can be seen on ESPNU.

Tonight we’ve got a big one in Manhattan, as the MittieCats host the No. 11/14 Longhorns at 6:30pm CST. The Wildcats are playing pretty good defense right now, but are struggling on offense and haven’t broken 60 points in 5 of their last 7 games, and only barely broke it in another. The last time these two met, the Longhorns smothered the Cats, winning 66-48 in Austin. Ayoka Lee still have 20 points and 11 rebounds in that game, but her teammates couldn’t provide much assistance to the effort. Unlike the last meeting, you’ll be able to easily watch this one, as tonight’s contest will be on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Football

Coming this August, Wildcats football fans will be able to get customized K-State jerseys, and will be able to select from a list of available players who have opted into the program. Thanks to the new NIL rules, the student-athletes will finally be able to receive income from those jersey sales. So if you’ve been thinking about getting a K-State football jersey, wait until August.