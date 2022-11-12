Baylor Gameday!

Yes, I know. You have barely come down from the euphoria of a great start to a new basketball season with a brand new head coach. All you can think about right now is Tang (Yang?) and Nowell, and how this Kansas State team is definitely not going to finish at the bottom of the conference standings.

But rein all that in for a few hours, because it’s time to turn your thoughts back to the gridiron. Kansas State still has things to accomplish on the football field. The Wildcats take on Baylor tonight in Waco. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM and the game will be on FS1. These details and more are, as always, in the How To Watch post.

Baylor has won the last four consecutive game against Kansas State, the second four-game win streak in this series for the Bears. While it could be argued that the Snyder 2.0 teams took on some of the best Baylor teams of all-time, Chris Klieman’s 0-3 record against Baylor remains a bit of a mystery, especially considering how close these games have been, including the last time the Bears hosted a night game, a 32-31 comeback win against Kansas State.

So, in light of that, what can we expect from this team? For whatever reason (and I think we’re all long past the need/desire for dissection), the Wildcats did not effectively answer the call against Texas. But oddly enough, a shot at the Big 12 title game is somehow still on the table. If the Bears can run effectively on the Kansas State defense, it might be over quickly. If, on the other hand, the defense can get some key stops early, Kansas State is in with a shot.

Cross your fingers, your toes, whatever. This is must-win territory.

(This is your early game open thread. Enjoy!)