Farmageddon is finally here as Kansas State faces off against Iowa State in Ames tonight. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM and the game will be on ESPNU. All these details and more are, as per usual, in the How To Watch post.

This rivalry is the longest never-interrupted rivalry in all of college football (meaning the teams even played through the 1918 flu pandemic and the World War II years). This is also the one series in which Kansas State is not behind by an entire generation of games. Indeed, the all-time record is 52-49-4 in the Cyclones’ favor, and that three-win margin could easily be eliminated.

That said, Chris Klieman has not had much success against Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. Kansas State’s inability to beat Iowa State will not be helped by a night game in Ames, a place where good college football teams often have their dreams dashed. (Yes, Oklahoma State, we mean you). Plus, Iowa State is desperate and mad, and you have to assume the Clones will try to take their rage out on the Wildcats. The Vegas line is only -2, after all.

The Iowa State offense has been missing in action for weeks now, but the defense is legit. It will be interesting to see how Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn cope with an opposing defense that can actually do some damage up front.

This series desperately needs a trophy, and this is still the best idea I’ve seen for a way to honor each school’s tradition and legacy. Probably not as fun as a tractor though.

Since our game is not on until later this evening, consider this your open thread for all of today’s college football action.

Go Cats! Go Wheat! Beat Corn!

I present to you: #KStateFB players talking about wheat vs corn.



Martinez: "Something about Midwest and rivalries just have to do with crops."



Warner: "We're boycotting corn?"



Felix on if he's cutting corn out of his diet this week: "I guess so."@KadeWarner @MartinezTheQB pic.twitter.com/cm3vY7GV2f — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) October 4, 2022

Win the dang day!