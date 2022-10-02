Cats outlast Texas Tech

Football

Phew.

Kansas State beat Texas Tech 37-28 in a game that was closer than the final score suggests. Although the Wildcats never trailed in this game, for much of the second and third quarters, the outcome was very much in doubt. It took some fourth quarter heroics from both Deuce Vaughn and Adrian Martinez to put the game away, and with that win, Kansas State has improved to 4-1 on the season.

So what happened yesterday? After a hot start, Kansas State could not maintain the momentum, as Jon Morse notes in the BotC recap. The Red Raiders moved the ball at will, exploiting softness in the Wildcats’ secondary to put points on the board and level the game. Meanwhile, Kansas State’s offense stalled out, becoming predictable and ineffective until 9AM found some of the magic he had against Oklahoma.

As wins go, this one was weird. We didn’t learn a whole lot about what the team is capable and we may have more questions than answers at this point, but all wins are good wins, and we’ll take it.

Onwards.

Cross Country

At the Chili Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the men’s cross country team took second place, while the women’s team finished fourth. The field at this meet was particularly strong including both nationally-ranked hosts Arkansas and Big 12 rival Oklahoma.

Three Wildcats finished in the Top 40 for the men, with Stephen Kielhofner hitting a personal best mark to finish 12th in the 8K race. On the women’s side, Sidney Burton had her third consecutive personal best time and finished 13th in the 5K race.

The teams will be back in action in two weeks in Stillwater.

Soccer

Kansas State dropped a 1-0 match to defending Big 12 champions TCU. The Horned Frogs scored late in the first half on a 12-yard kick from Chaylyn Hubbard.

With the loss, the Wildcats have fallen to 4-6-2 (0-2-1 Big 12) for the season. Up next, the team travels to Austin to take on Texas followed by a match against Baylor in Waco.

Volleyball

Coming off a mid-week road loss to Texas Tech, the VolleyCats will take on Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum today. First serve is scheduled for 3:30 PM Central, and the match will be on ESPNU.

The Cyclones upset #13 Baylor in their last match, and will be looking to build on that performance.