Red Raider Gameday

Kansas State hosts Texas Tech at The Bill tomorrow. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM, and the game can be streamed via ESPN. As usual, all the important gameday info can be found in the How To Watch post.

Since the inception of the Big 12, the Wildcats have pretty much had their way with Texas Tech. Kansas State is 13-6 since 1996, with Texas Tech only winning twice in Manhattan, so history is not on the Red Raiders side here. Kansas State is an 8-point favorite, and most prognosticators have this as a close win for the Wildcats.

Texas Tech’s offense sputtered early in the season but seems to have found its groove, especially against Texas. The Wildcats’ defense will have its hands full with the Red Raiders’ passing attack, particularly after giving up over 300 yards through the air against Oklahoma. But the defense for Texas Tech remains suspect. Texas’ Bijan Robinson ran well against the Red Raiders last week (103 yards on 16 carries), and it would not be surprising if Deuce Vaughn did the same. Certainly, the Wildcats are more than willing to play up-tempo to keep the offensive rhythm discovered against the Sooners.

Texas Tech contained Vaughn a bit last year, though he still managed to catch the go-ahead score in last year’s fight to the finish. This year’s Red Raiders’ defense is more confident and determined to get “11 hats on the ball” to keep Kansas State’s conference-leading rushing attack in check.

Let’s see how far Texas Tech gets with that philosophy!



Go Cats!