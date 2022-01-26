SLATE: At least we still have the MittieCats

Men’s Basketball

It was a very rough night for the Kansas State Wildcats in Waco, as not only did K-State fall 74-49 to Baylor, but Bruce Weber lost the services of Selton Miguel for at least some time after the guard landed funny early in the second half and injured his ankle. This loss wasn’t quite as bad as the 48-point drubbing in Waco last season, but it’s still a bad look to lose by 25 in conference play.

Next up is the Big 12/SEC Challenge game against Ole Miss, and to get you up to speed on our SEC opponent, we brought in Justin Lewis from Red Cup Rebellion for a preview in this week’s edition of Bring on the PodCats.

Women’s Basketball

The MittieCats are also on the road for their mid-week game, as the Cats will take on No. 9/14 Texas tonight in Austin. The Longhorns are half a game back of the league-leading Wildcats, sitting at 4-2 in conference play, and both losses have come at the Erwin Center in mid-week games. The game tonight tips at 7pm and can be “seen” on the Longhorn Network [insert frustrated face here].

Of course accolades have continued to roll in for Ayoka Lee after her record-setting performance, and has been named United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week and HerHoopStats Power 6 National Player of the Week. It’s Lee’s second such honor this season from the USBWA, which makes her just one of two players since the award started in 2011 to earn the nod twice in one season. She also earned a spot on the the 2022 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, as she leads the Big 12 and is second in the country in blocked shots, and leads the Wildcats in steals. Lee’s 66 blocks this season currently put her seventh in school history for blocks in a season.

And we reported it yesterday, but it was confirmed by Lee that she plans on coming back next season to play her final year of eligibility* and complete her master’s degree at K-State before looking to her potential future in the WNBA. Lee is currently projected as at worst a lottery pick if she were to enter to WNBA Draft after this season.

*She does technically have two years left, because of the free year granted by the NCAA last season.