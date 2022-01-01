SLATE: Happy New Year

Welcome to 2022 you special Wildcats people. May this year bring you happiness and fulfillment!

Basketball

Not much has changed since we last check in with you. The men’s game last Wednesday got cancelled the morning of the game, so no make-up game. But Big 12 play starts today, and right now everything appears to be on track for Kansas State to open their Big 12 slate on the road at Oklahoma this evening. The Wildcats and Sooners are set to square off at 7:05pm CST at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, and you can catch the action on ESPNU. Of course, we’ll have your game thread up later today.

After basically two full weeks off, the MittieCats return to action tomorrow from Bramlage against the Big 12-favorite Baylor Bears. It’s a 1pm CST game that can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and tickets are still available if you can make it through our first, and very much needed, snowstorm of the season to get to Manhattan.

And that’s all, folks. Enjoy your start to 2022!