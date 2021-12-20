SLATE: Winning Wildcat Weekend

Basketball

It was a good weekend for Kansas State hoops following the break for finals.

Saturday, the MittieCats welcomed in the Oregon Ducks to Bramlage, and sent them home with a 68-56 loss to the Wildcats. K-State lead wire-to-wire, and saw consistent scoring and defense in every quarter one their way to a signature victory that will hopefully lead to a breakthrough in the the Top 25 polls for the #11 team in the NET ratings. The Wildcats were again paced by superstar Ayoke Lee’s 19 points and 12 rebounds, the 37th double-double of her career, which puts her just two behind Nicole Ohlde for second all-time at K-State. But it wasn’t just the Ayoka Show, as stud freshman Brylee Glenn dropped in 15 points, as did junior Emilee Ebert.

Next up for the Cats is a Wednesday afternoon game against the Flames of Illinois-Chicago, and the 1pm CT game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It’s the final non-conference game of the season, and afterwards the MittieCats will have a week+ off before starting conference play at home against Baylor on January 2nd.

The WeberCats also picked up a nice victory on Sunday night, outlasting the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln to earn a 67-58 road victory in the renewing of the old “rivalry”. It’s the first time in forever (well, 2017-18 actually, but that seems like forever ago) that the Wildcats have won two-straight games away from Bramlage in non-conference play, and with the win the Cats improve to 7-3 on the season, and have two solid victories under their belts that will look good should they need the help come Selection Sunday. The Wildcats limited the Huskers to their second-lowest point total of the season, and have now held half of their opponents under 60 points.

Next up for the WeberCats is a Tuesday evening game against McNeese State, with a 7pm CT start time from Bramlage that can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Including Tuesday night’s game, K-State has two more non-conference games before heading on the road to start Big 12 play at Oklahoma on January 1st.

Football

The early signing period may have closed on Friday, but that doesn’t mean recruiting for the 2022 class stopped, and the Wildcats have made several additions over the past several days.

First up, on Wednesday afternoon the Wildcats added the commitment of high school defensive back Jacob Parrish, with the Olathe North product slated to sign in February.

Then on Thursday evening, the Wildcats picked up a big addition out of the transfer portal, as former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez announced his intent to transfer to K-State. Martinez will be on campus in the spring, but will be limited in spring practices as he continues to recover from surgery on his throwing shoulder. Martinez was a 4-star prospect out of high school, and despite his propensity to throw picks behind one of the worst offensive lines in college football, still managed to account for 80 touchdowns and set the Nebraska mark for offensive production during his time in Lincoln. While Martinez does technically have a redshirt available, expect him to play (and start) and complete his eligibility next season.

And then “finally”, on Friday the Cats picked up a second addition out of the transfer portal, as former NDSU and Virginia defensive back Josh Hayes has decided to reunite with his former coaches and come to K-State. Hayes was a second-team all-MVFC selection in 2019, and started 22 consecutive games for the Bison until deciding to depart for Virginia before the 2020 season, where he logged just three games before getting shut down due to injury. Hayes used his redshirt this season, and will complete his eligibility this coming season in Manhattan.