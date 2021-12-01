SLATE: WeberCats back in action tonight

Basketball

The Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team is back in action tonight from Bramlage Coliseum, as they take on the State University of New York at Albany (UAlbany) at 7pm CST. Tonight’s game wraps up a two-game homestand for the WeberCats, who will head down to Wichita this weekend to take on Wichita State at Intrust Bank Arena on Sunday. UAlbany is a sub-300 KenPom team, and this should be another blow-out win for the Wildcats. Since it’s a non-con home game, we’ll be on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Ben Boyle and Stan Weber on the call.

If you plan on heading to the game tonight, or any other games at Bramlage the rest of the season, be aware that construction for the new indoor practice facility on the east side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium will greatly impact parking availability on the east side.

Football

In case you missed it, Bill Snyder’s autobiography dropped yesterday, and with it came some media time for the Hall of Fame former head coach. Snyder seems to be enjoying his retirement much more this time around, and even enjoys watching football, though he admits to not getting caught up on what’s happening on the field.

On the current football coaches, it’s likely more a matter of when someone leaves, and not if. Not only is it rare for so many coaches to stick around through three straight seasons (and on into four) just due to the nature of the coaching profession (guys get canned or move on to better jobs), but also with the current nature of the coaching carousel it means that lots of jobs are now open, and lots of assistants will be available. Oh, and all the on-field assistants will see their contracts expire at the end of February unless they are extended. So either we see extensions, and soon, or we see new coaches.

Oh, and the 2022 football schedule was just announced, and includes home games against Missouri and Tulane, but no additions of BYU or any other future Big 12 member. Also, Deuce and Felix are hilarious.

Volleyball

Following yet another stellar season in purple, Aliyah Carter was named a unanimous selection to the 2021 All-Big 12 First Team. The hard-hitting sophomore earned her second straight unanimous first-team honor after leading K-State with 422 kills and 4.06 kills per set during the regular season. She also becomes the first Wildcat in program history to earn unanimous selections as both a freshman and sophomore, and just the second all-time to earn consecutive unanimous honors, joining Kaitlynn Pelger who notched the feat in 2012-2013, and the second to earn a First Team nod in consecutive seasons since Katie Brand from 2014-2016.