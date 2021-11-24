SLATE: Wildcats cruise to victory Tuesday night

Basketball

The Kansas State women, fresh off their first loss of the season, came back to Bramlage Monday night and took out some frustrations on the Abilene Christian Wildcats. K-State scored a blistering 31 points in the first quarter while limiting the other purple Wildcats to just five points in the first frame, and then cruised on to a 93-53 victory. Three Wildcats scored in double figures, and for the second straight game, Ayoka Lee was not the leading scorer. It was again Serena Sundell, as the freshman guard from Maryville, MO dropped in 25 points while shooting 82% from the floor and 71% from behind the arc. Ayoka Lee did have a double-double, notching 22 points and 13 rebounds. Next up is Jacksonville State in Bramlage at 11am on Saturday.

Oh, yeah, there was a game in Kansas City as well. The K-State men faced off against Illinois in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame classic, and for a second straight night fell 72-64. Though it was the same result as the game the night prior, the Wildcats got to it a different way. Instead of falling into a huge early hole, the WeberCats hung with the Illini throughout, and held a lead at several different times, before a late run from Illinois put the game out of reach. While improved, the Wildcats are still a work in progress, and will likely still struggle this season. Next up for the Wildcats is a visit from North Dakota on Sunday, with a 4pm tip from Bramlage.

Football

So astute lip readers caught that Reggie Stubblefield had some important words for Chris Klieman as he came out of the tunnel for his Senior Day recognition. And yesterday, Kellis Robinett had a profile of Stubblefield, and how, according to the Sauce Boss, his one season at K-State and with Chris Klieman changed his life in a very positive way.

We haven’t linked K-State’s weekly look at Wildcats in the NFL in a while, but there were two big shout-outs this week. First, AJ Parker picked up the first interception on his NFL career in the Lions loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent, Parker quickly became a starter at nickel for the Lions. The other big shoutout was Byron Pringle, who deserves more targets, for his no-quit attitude that led to a possible td-saving tackle after an interception.