SLATE: One more tune-up before Kansas City

Basketball

As expected, after her dominating performances over the weekend, Ayoka Lee was named to the 2021 Preseason WNIT All-Tournament Team and was named the Tournament MVP. But she was joined on the list by freshman guard Serena Sundall, who averaged 7.3ppg (plus 5.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds), with her best outing on Monday against North Carolina A&T with 15 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

The Kansas State men’s team is back in action tonight after a week off, and will take on Omaha (UNO) tonight in Bramlage at 7pm CT. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, as well as audio-only on the K-State Sports Network. This is the last tune-up game for the WeberCats before they head to Kansas City early next week for the Hall of Fame Classic. Although the Wildcats will need to be careful against the Mavericks, as even though K-State is 3-0 against Omaha, the Mavericks have played tough against the Wildcats, and just narrowly missed on beating a weak K-State team late last December.

Football

The Wildcats are getting geared up for a tough Baylor squad this week, and Coach Klieman discussed that as well as some roster things during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Notably: the decision to put in Jaren Lewis at the end of the game last weekend was a strategic move to help preserve Will Howard’s redshirt if possible (since he’s already played in four games this season); he’s not sure yet which of the seniors will use their “COVID year” and come back next season, especially with the several along the o-line; and Cincere Mason is done for the season after injuring his knee against WVU last weekend.

Oh, and it’s the money time of recruiting season, with Early Signing Day now less than a month away. And K-State corner (and Iowa transfer) Julius Brents did his best to help the recruiting effort with a strong plug for Joe Klanderman and Klieman.

Volleyball

With a conference-leading 4.29 digs per set over two matches against Iowa State, sophomore libero Mackenzie Morris was selected as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, her second weekly conference honor of the season. Morris’ 16-dig effort helped the Wildcats end a 13-match road skid in Ames last Saturday, and is just one of four players in the Big 12 averaging better than 4.00 digs per set on the season (she’s currently at 4.15).