1 DAY TO 2023 KICKOFF: Jayce Brown

True Freshman | 5-11 | 174 lbs. | Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

Projection: Third-String

Status: On Scholarship

Jayce Brown (b. April 30, 2005) is a young, athletic wide receiver from Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, Florida who plans on majoring in kinesiology.

Brown is good at route running, can catch in traffic and possesses deceptive acceleration.

He prepped under head coach Frank Beasley at Choctawhatchee, where he earned first-team all-state honors as a senior from FloridaHSFootball.com in addition to first-team all-area honors after hauling in 48 receptions for 925 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Brown also carded 10 interceptions as a prep player on the defensive side of the ball.

He helped to lead the Indians to the third round of the playoffs in 2022 and also competed in basketball, baseball, and track and field.

Brown selected K-State over offers from Air Force, Alcorn State, Arkansas State, Army, Charleston Southern, Charlotte, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Tulane and Western Kentucky.

He also garnered interest from Alabama State, Dartmouth, Florida State, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Florida, Tennessee and Wake Forest.

Brown’s main recruiters were coach Van Malone and former position coach Thad Ward.

He currently is listed in an “OR” status with Shane Porter as a backup to Phillip Brooks at the slot position (although that may have more to do with Seth Porter’s fall camp injury, so maybe it’s more like third-string), which indicates redshirting might not be in the cards.

Brown’s father, Don, was selected in the 1985 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds.

One of his sisters, Brittany, played basketball at Florida State and currently plays professionally overseas, while another sister, Gabby, played basketball at East Tennessee State and West Florida.