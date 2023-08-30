3 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Darell Jones

Goal No. 3: UNITY. Come together as never before.

Redshirt Sophomore | 5-11 | 180 lbs. | Coffeyville, Kansas

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: On Scholarship

Darell Jones (b. Dec. 10, 2001) is a speedy defensive back majoring in social sciences from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville who redshirted and did not see playing time in 2021.

After also not seeing any playing time during the 2022 Big 12 Championship season, Jones briefly entered the transfer portal in the offseason but later withdrew and returned to KSU.

He prepped under head coach Deonta Wade at Field Kindley, where he was regarded as the fourth-best prospect in the state of Kansas for the Class of 2021 by ESPN and fifth by 247Sports, while the latter rated him the 70th-best athlete.

Jones picked up first-team all-state honors as a senior from Sports in Kansas, while he was an honorable mention pick by both The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle as a senior. He also was an honorable mention pick by the Capital-Journal as a junior.

Jones played in eight games as a senior, coming away with 51 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and a pair of interceptions for the Golden Tornado. He also caught 14 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns during his final year as a prep.

Jones picked K-State over an offer from Eastern Michigan, plus interest from North Dakota and UNLV. His primary recruiter was his position coach, Van Malone, who serves as assistant head coach, defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

Jones appears to be something of a physical specimen, seeing as he recently tied Terence Newman’s record (41.5 inches) for the vertical jump during spring workouts. According to head coach Chris Klieman, he also has 4.4 speed and he has been clocked at 22.48 mph.

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said in the spring Jones has the talent to contribute: