4 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Tyler Nelome

Goal No. 4: IMPROVE. Every day... as a player, person and student.

Redshirt Junior | 6-2 | 194 lbs. | Atlanta, Georgia

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback Previous College: Southeast Missouri State University

Southeast Missouri State University Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Tyler Nelome (b. March 23, 2001) is a transfer defensive back from Southeast Missouri State (yes, Saturday’s opponent — awkward...) who is majoring in integrative human sciences.

He was brought in early this summer to fill some gaps caused by other transfers but did not show up on the initial depth chart released Monday, indicating he has a ways to go still.

Nelome saw action in four games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, with a start against UT Martin, as he retained his redshirt and also carded two tackles at Eastern Illinois.

He played in eight games in 2021, totaling 18 tackles and three pass breakups; carded a career-best 10 tackles at Missouri, which included a career-high nine solo stops; and also set a career high with three pass breakups in the season finale against UT Martin.

Nelome played in 10 games in 2022 with eight starts, carding 25 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, an interception and five total passes defended. He recorded a season-high five tackles against both Lindenwood and Eastern Kentucky, the former including his half-sack.

Nelome also registered a full tackle for loss at Northwestern State and his first career interception against Nicholls, and he had a season-best two pass breakups at Lindenwood.

Prior to SEMO, he prepped under head coach Clifford Fedd at Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Georgia, where he picked up honorable mention all-state honors as a senior, while he was an all-region pick as a junior after totaling 48 tackles and four interceptions.

Nelome chose the Redhawks out of high school over offers from Central Michigan, Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Louisville, Marshall, Samford, South Alabama, Troy, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan, plus interest from NC State.

K-State was one of many schools at the FBS level that had interest in Nelome after he entered the portal. West Virginia, Louisville and Washington were among some of the schools that were also pursuing him.