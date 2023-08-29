4 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Joe Jackson

Goal No. 4: IMPROVE. Every day... as a player, person and student.

True Freshman | 6-0 | 187 lbs. | Haines City, Florida

Position: Running Back

Running Back Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Joseph Jackson Jr. (b. Oct. 4, 2004) is an electric running back from Ridge Community High School in Davenport/Haines City, Florida, who plans on majoring in kinesiology.

While I still expect Jackson to redshirt, he has earned praise from the coaches in a short period of time this fall and will contribute at least a little this season on select occasions.

Jackson prepped under head coach Carl White at Ridge Community, where he was regarded as the 514th-best overall prospect in the Class of 2023 by On3 Consensus.

He was rated the 14th-best all-purpose running back prospect in the nation by Rivals, while ESPN ranked him the 67th-best overall prospect in the state of Florida.

Jackson also was rated No. 4 on The Ledger’s Super 16 list prior to the 2022 season.

He totaled 1,143 yards and 20 touchdowns in seven games during his senior season for the Bolts thanks in part to a 326-yard, six-touchdown effort as he broke the school record for single-game rushing yardage.

Jackson also rushed for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns in addition to catching 15 passes for 342 yards and five scores as a junior.

He picked K-State over an interesting mix of offers from Alcorn State, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Bethune-Cookman, Bryant, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Grambling State, Iowa State, Louisville, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple, Tulane, USF, Utah, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Western Kentucky, as well as strong interest from Florida State, Kentucky and UCF.

Jackson’s primary recruiters were former wide receivers coach Thad Ward and his new position coach, Brian Anderson. He brings toughness, agility and speed to the position.