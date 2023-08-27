6 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Max Marsh

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. Goal No. 6: SELF-DISCIPLINE. Do it right; don’t accept less.

Redshirt Junior | 6-3 | 203 lbs. | Grand Junction, Colorado

Position: Safety

Safety Previous College: None

None Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

Max Robert Marsh (b. Feb. 9, 2001) is a walk-on quarterback-turned-safety from Eaglecrest High School in Centennial, Colorado, who is majoring in organizational management.

He redshirted and did not see any game action in 2020 or 2021, hence the move to safety.

Marsh played in nine games in 2022 — including each of the final eight contests — primarily on special teams. He also saw time as a reserve safety against South Dakota and Kansas.

Marsh played three years at Central High School in Grand Junction, Colorado, under his head coach and father, Shawn Marsh, before transferring to Eaglecrest when his father became that school’s head coach prior to his senior year.

He totaled 5,706 yards and 39 touchdowns in his prep career on 388-of-656 aim, while he rushed for 1,314 yards and 13 touchdowns, helping Eaglecrest to earn a 9-3 record and a trip to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs, after which he was named an all-state performer.

Marsh also completed in track and field, as he earned all-conference honors in the 300-meter hurdles and 110-meter hurdles.

His father, Shawn, played college football at Mesa State, and his sister, Madi, was on the track and field team at Wyoming.