6 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Sterling Lockett

Redshirt Freshman | 5-10 | 164 lbs. | Leawood, Kansas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Sterling Lockett (b. Oct. 8, 2003) is a shifty, smooth wide receiver from Blue Valley High School who is majoring in business administration. He redshirted and did not play in 2022.

The law of averages and conventional wisdom both say he may not contribute in 2023, but K-Staters have learned time and again: Never bet against a Lockett playing as a freshman.

Lockett prepped under head coach Allen Terrell at Blue Valley, where he was rated the 10th-best player in the state of Kansas by ESPN, and he was high school teammates with current K-State linebacker Beau Palmer and fellow freshman wide receiver Andre Davis.

He hauled in 65 receptions for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns during his career, which included a five-touchdown campaign as a senior.

Lockett picked up 2021 honorable mention all-state honors from Sports in Kansas after he averaged 22.8 yards per kickoff return for the Tigers over the final two years of his career.

He selected K-State over interest (but no offers) from Arizona State, Iowa and Iowa State.

Lockett’s primary recruiters were K-State director of football recruiting Taylor Braet and former fullbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers coach Jason Ray.

Sterling continues a proud family tradition of excellence: His father, Kevin (1993-96); uncle, Aaron (1998-2001); and brother, Tyler (2011-14), all were star wide receivers for the Wildcats.

They collectively averaged 15.2 yards every time they caught a football. In all, they produced 13,655 all-purpose yards.

Tyler ranks first in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while Kevin ranks second in each category. Tyler currently is a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks.