7 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Kam Sallis

Goal No. 7: GREAT EFFORT.

True Freshman | 6-1 | 208 lbs. | Arlington, Texas

Position: Safety

Safety Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Kameron Sallis (b. Nov. 19, 2004) is a physical young defensive back from Kennedale High School in Texas who enrolled in spring 2023 and plans on majoring in kinesiology.

He has great awareness, and seems to excel in both man coverage and tackling skills.

Sallis prepped under head coach Richard Barrett at Kennedale, where he was rated No. 129 among all safeties in the Class of 2023 by On3. He totaled 128 solo tackles, 10 interceptions and only allowed two touchdowns during his three-year prep career for the Wildcats.

Sallis surrendered just three total receptions during his junior year, a season in which he also carded 47 tackles and four interceptions.

An all-district pick as a sophomore in football, he also competed in track and field.

Sallis chose K-State over Arizona State, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona and Tulane offers, as well as interest from Memphis, Mississippi State and Nebraska.

His primary recruiter was his new position coach, assistant head coach Van Malone.

Sallis earned some notice from coaches like Joe Klanderman this spring as having the potential to contribute this fall, although his name hasn’t come up as much in fall camp:

Kam Sallis and Wesley Fair as true freshmen early enrollees are probably going to help us next year.

I would not expect Sallis’ name to appear on the depth chart next week, but I definitely think he could play in up to four games this season while hopefully maintaining his redshirt.

He is another in a long line of K-State players who were attracted to our family atmosphere: