9 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Donovan McIntosh

Goal No. 9: ELIMINATE MISTAKES. Don’t beat yourself.

True Freshman | 6-2 | 173 lbs. | St. Louis, Missouri

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Donovan McIntosh (b. Sept. 16, 2004) is a speedy defensive back from St. Mary’s High School in Saint Louis who plans on majoring in sports nutrition.

He excels in both zone and man coverage schemes, and projects best as a cornerback.

McIntosh prepped under head coach Ken Turner at St. Mary’s, where he was regarded as the 42nd-best cornerback in the Class of 2023 by On3 in addition to the 10th-best overall prospect in the state of Missouri.

He was a first-team all-state honoree as a senior from the Missouri Football Coaches Association after helping to lead the Dragons to a second straight state championship.

McIntosh committed to K-State over offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Ball State, Buffalo, Kansas, Lindenwood, Memphis, Miami (Ohio), Murray State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, North Alabama and Western Michigan, as well as interest from Cincinnati and Iowa.

His primary recruiter was assistant head coach and defensive passing game coordinator Van Malone, who will be his position coach.

McIntosh’s cousin, Lawrence Johnson, was a safety at Southeast Missouri State University.

Here’s 247Sports’ candid assessment of McIntosh’s potential at the Big 12 Conference level: