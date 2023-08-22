11 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Jordan Wright

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. Goal No. 11: DON’T ACCEPT LOSING. If you do so one time, it will be easy to do so for the rest of your life.

Redshirt Junior | 6-0 | 178 lbs. | Memphis, Tennessee

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback Previous Colleges: Fullerton (Calif.) College

Fullerton (Calif.) College Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Jordan Wright (b. Dec. 27, 2000) is a veteran cornerback who transferred to K-State from a junior college with two seasons of experience. He is majoring in communication studies.

Wright played the 2019 and 2021 seasons (while sitting out during the canceled 2020 season) under head coach Garrett Campbell at Fullerton College in California, where he earned all-region and all-conference honors during the 2021 season after carding 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and 10 total passes defended.

He posted a season-high six tackles with a tackle for loss and a pass breakup against Allan Hancock, then had interceptions in consecutive games against El Camino and San Bernardino Valley, the latter of which he returned 69 yards.

Wright had two pass breakups each against Canyons, El Camino and San Diego Mesa; blocked a field goal attempt against Saddleback; and forced a fumble against Allan Hancock and recovered one at Cerritos.

He originally entered the JUCO program as a wide receiver in 2019, but quickly switched to defense for the Hornets, posting 18 tackles, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

Wright had a career-high seven tackles against Southwestern, a game in which he also broke up a pass; batted away a pass against Palomar; and had a tackle for loss at Ventura.

He redshirted and did not play during the 2022 Big 12 Championship season in order to be available to provide depth this season and the next. (And perhaps the next one after that?)

Wright prepped under head coach Mike O’Neil at Collierville High School in Tennessee, where he carded 41 tackles for the Dragons over his three-year varsity career, while he had a pair of interceptions as a senior and 22 total passes defended over the final two seasons.

He chose to transfer to K-State over offers from Hawai’i, SMU, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia and Western Illinois, as well as interest from Illinois and Kansas.

In high school, Wright had interest (but no offers) from Chattanooga, Cincinnati, Jackson State, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Stetson and Tennessee-Martin.

Here’s what Chris Klieman had to say about his progress heading into fall preseason camp: