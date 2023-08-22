11 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Jadon Jackson

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. Goal No. 11: DON’T ACCEPT LOSING. If you do so one time, it will be easy to do so for the rest of your life.

Redshirt Senior | 6-1 | 190 lbs. | Centeron, Arkansas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous Colleges: University of Mississippi

University of Mississippi Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: On Scholarship

Jadon Jackson (b. Oct. 9, 2000) is a veteran wide receiver who transferred to K-State from Ole Miss with three seasons of experience. He is majoring in social transformational studies.

Jackson saw time in nine games during his true freshman season in 2019. He hauled in his first career reception on a 28-yard touchdown at Alabama, then came back with another 28-yard reception the next week against Vanderbilt. Both stand as his career-long receptions.

Jackson also had two catches for 25 yards against New Mexico State.

He played in four games and preserved his redshirt during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, with a start against Indiana in the Outback Bowl, in which he helped the Rebels to earn a victory with his four catches for 38 yards, both career highs.

Jackson saw time in nine games for the Rebels in 2021, earning starts at Alabama, against LSU and at Auburn. He totaled five catches on the year for 42 yards and had a career-high-tying four catches for 30 yards at Alabama.

After transferring to K-State, he played in four games during the 2022 Big 12 Championship season, including the Sugar Bowl against Alabama, when he caught two passes for 16 yards against apparently his favorite former conference foe (given his production versus the Tide).

Jackson also saw playing time as a reserve wide receiver at Baylor, and on special teams against Oklahoma and Texas Tech. He projects to have a more substantial role in 2023.

Jackson prepped under head coach Bryan Pratt at Bentonville West High School in Arkansas, where he was rated the 50th-best wide receiver and fourth-best overall prospect in the state of Arkansas for the Class of 2019 by Rivals.

A three-time all-state selection who was named the Arkansas Class 7A Player of the Year as a junior in 2017, he also was regarded as one of the top 500 prospects nationally in the Class of 2019 by 247Sports.

Jackson totaled 3,202 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns over his three-year prep career, caught 61 passes for 1,439 and 14 touchdowns during his junior season, and also ran track.

He projects best as a slot receiver behind Phillip Brooks and, because his redshirt season coincided with the pandemic, he is eligible for another season in 2024 if he so chooses.

Prior to transferring to K-State, Jackson chose Ole Miss over impressive scholarship offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Memphis, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Tulsa and Washington State.

He is one of the wide receivers Chris Klieman highlighted as needing to step up this year: