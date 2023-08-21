12 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Tre Spivey

Goal No. 12: NO SELF-LIMITATIONS. Expect more of yourself.

True Freshman | 6-4 | 203 lbs. | Chandler, Arizona

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Ernest Lee “Tré” Spivey III (b. Feb. 7, 2005) is a talented young wide receiver with quality bloodlines from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, who plans on majoring in architecture and specializes in both route running and catching passes in traffic.

Spivey probably should redshirt in 2023 but may well play due to his height and abilities.

A three-sport athlete who prepped under head coach Michael Zdebski, he was viewed as the 70th-best wide receiver in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, while On3 and Rivals both rated him as the eighth-best overall prospect in the state of Arizona.

Spivey totaled nearly 1,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for the Huskies over his final two seasons, was named one of Arizona’s top 10 high school wide receivers entering 2022 by The Arizona Republic, and was selected to play in the U.S. Army Bowl in Frisco, Texas.

He picked K-State over offers from practically half of the New Big 12 (Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Kansas and Oklahoma State), plus Colorado State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State and Wisconsin, as well as recruiting interest from Air Force, Army, Cincinnati and UCLA.

Spivey’s lead recruiter was former K-State wide receivers coach Thad Ward.

His father, Junior Spivey, was a Major League baseball player for five seasons with Arizona, Milwaukee and Washington after playing two years at Cowley County Community College.