13 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Xavier Loyd

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-2 | 191 lbs. | Blue Springs, Missouri

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: Preferred Walk-On (NIL Scholarship)

Xavier Loyd (b. March 11, 2003) is a preferred walk-on wide receiver from Blue Springs High School in Missouri who is majoring in kinesiology.

Loyd redshirted and did not see any game action in 2021, but he saw some limited playing time as a reserve wide receiver against both Missouri and Texas during the 2022 season.

He prepped under head coach David White at Blue Springs, where he totaled 40 catches for 556 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, earning first-team all-conference and all-district honors for the Wildcats.

(That mascot is not ironic, by the way; Blue Springs actually licenses the Powercat from K-State. So, in a way, it seems as if Loyd was always destined to come to Manhattan!)

Reports out of spring practices were very favorable to Loyd’s chances to earn playing time:

One name to watch is a player who didn’t catch a pass last season: sophomore Xavier Loyd. ”He’s taken advantage of every opportunity he’s been given, and he’s working hard every single day when he does have an opportunity,” (K-State wide receivers coach Matthew) Middleton says. ... “He has taken strides from when I was with him in the spring. Throughout summer conditioning he’s put in the work and has trusted himself. He has more confidence and it’s showing as he’s competing at a high level in camp.”

In time, Loyd eventually could fill a slot role similar to the one vacated by former walk-on wide receiver Wykeen Gill. He walked on at K-State over an offer from Alabama A&M.

Loyd also received exciting news last offseason, as he was one of three walk-on players to be awarded full-ride scholarships from the Wildcat NIL collective.