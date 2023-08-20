13 DAYS TO 2023 KICKOFF: Joe Hall III

Goal No. 13: EXPECT TO WIN. And truly believe we will.

Redshirt Freshman | 6-0 | 210 lbs. | Manhattan, Kansas

Position: Safety

Safety Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

Joe L. Hall III (b. Nov. 20, 2003) is a preferred walk-on safety from Manhattan High School who redshirted but did not play in 2022 and is majoring in family and consumer sciences.

He prepped under head coach Joe Schartz for Manhattan, where he was a three-year letter-winner and a two-time all-league pick at wide receiver who only started playing defense as a senior, totaling 24 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups in 2021 en route to honorable mention all-state honors from Sports in Kansas and first-team all-league honors.

Hall totaled 607 yards and seven touchdowns on 44 catches during his prep career and led the Indians in receiving yards with 283 yards on 23 catches and three touchdowns.

He prepped with current Wildcats Damian Ilalio, Sam Shields, and Dre Delort, and also competed in basketball and in track and field for the Indians.

Hall walked on at K-State over offers from Butler Community College, Garden City Community College, Highland Community College, Hutchinson Community College, Independence Community College, Missouri Southern and Washburn, as well as comparable preferred walk-on offers from Kansas and South Dakota.

His father is former Wildcat favorite and current Director of Football Student-Athlete Development Joe L. Hall Jr., who was a running back at K-State in 1999-2001 before playing parts of two seasons in the National Football League (and later publishing a book).